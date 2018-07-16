Fruitful walk into the bush and local businesses

I was thinking this very day how lucky we are to live in this region. As you know my perspective is somewhat different from most people but that is a good thing.

When I walked my trails this morning I was amazed at the wild flowers showing me the way. Paintbrush, wild spirea and oxeye daisies to name a few. I noticed that the wild raspberries are plentiful and soon the Saskatoon berries will feed the birds, bears, dogs and me too!

Of course, I could not ignore the bugs swooping down on all of us. I noticed all the aphids that have gathered on the new growth on some bushes. I watched as a downy woodpecker ate the aphids from a branch.

As my day progressed I went to Cybernet. The good people there were doing some kind of upgrade on their system. I’ll be darned if I knew how to adjust my computer so I took my computer to them. In a short time I was back in business. A great local business.

On my way home I dropped in to the All for Less store in Telkwa. They have lots of good stuff in that store. I needed a new mattress cover and a set of sheets . Everything I needed was there. Not a bad price! I noticed they have lots of nice clothing and other items. Worth a visit if you are out Telkwa way.

I am told we have a couple new bed and breakfast places. One is where the old creamery used to be. It is called The Inn at the Creamery. I hear some good things about the place. Also new to us is the Telkwa Riverside B&B. I might have company from away this summer, I have told them to check out our local places.

Of course I cannot forget the special coffee shop where the Midway is. I can do my laundry, buy my gas and join friends for a great cup of coffee.

Now that we are talking about coffee I wondered if you had heard about the new studies about the benefits of coffee. The benefits we are told can help some with Parkinson’s disease. Diabetes, cardiovascular disease are also on the list of positive help from a good cup of coffee. The study said that eight cups of coffee a day is not out of order. Too much for me but there are those who can manage it

One thing I did not know about coffee is that it can be made into a scrub for our skin. Mix coffee grounds, brown sugar and olive oil. Rub your skin with the mixture and you will be silky smooth. Not sure about this one.

Just the same, it might be a grand idea to check out the benefits of coffee. Also remember if you can to support our local businesses.

The day draws to a close for me and the critters. I will now go outside to groom the dogs and the cat. Next on my list is to make my bed with my new mattress cover and sheets. No end to the excitement for this old widow living in the bush.

I thank you for your comments and topic suggestions. Those come to me when you call 250-846-5095 or email mallory@bulkley.net.