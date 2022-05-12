Crowds of people flocked to the Smithers Public Library Annual Book Sale at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall Nov. 15 and 16 in 2020 (Thom Barker photo)

Friends of the library book sale returns

Friends of the Smithers Public Library excited to hold used book sale again

Bookworms rejoice, the book sale is back.

The Friends of the Smithers Library normally hold a used book sale every year but had to put it on hold for the past two due to COVID restrictions.

However, it will be held this year and organizers are extremely excited.

“We hope people will come and donate generously and we hope they will pick up some great books to read at the beach this summer,” said Wally Bergen. “We hope everyone comes safe and goes home safe.”

The sale runs Friday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion on First Avenue in Smithers.

Nearly $6,000 was raised at the last sale and Bergen is hoping for similar numbers this year.

All of the money raised goes to the Friends of the Library.

“We are thinking of holding another sale in the fall,” he added. “We accumulated so many books for the past two years, we are almost overwhelmed. So we’ll have the spring sale and then maybe one in the fall.”

The Friends generate thousands of dollars in grants and fundraising for the library collection, programs, and building. They also help to publicize and champion the library through activities such as booths at both the Northwest Trade Expo and the Bulkley Valley Exhibition.

They have helped purchase things for the library such as technology kits, a 3D scanner, a new library sign, DVDs and also contribute to help keep programs running.

