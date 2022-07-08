Former The Interior News columnist dies

Brenda Mallory wrote columns for more than 30 years before calling it quits in 2021

A former The Interior News community columnist has died.

Brenda Mallory wrote different columns for more than 30 years before calling it quits in 2021, citing health issues.

In her final column, Brenda said at the time that there is a time and place for everything and that is now and here.

“My health has slipped a bit,” she said last year. “My old hands have trouble responding to commands to get the words to you. Maybe at the top of the list why I leave my writing is my trouble figuring how and why the world is as it is.”

In addition to writing for this paper, Brenda was a community reporter for CBC for many years and wrote for numerous other publications.

She was also a comedian, motivational speaker, artist and author.

Her 1992 book, Slices of Life, which was also the name of her column back in the 1980s and 1990s before becoming Spice of Life, is still available on Amazon.

She also wrote a column called For the Birds for many years.