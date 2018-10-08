Forging ahead with a new bad habit

As Brenda digs her fork into a new bad habit, she asks what are your bad habits?

Brenda Mallory

I hate to admit it but I have some new bad habits.

I mean new to me, not habits of others that I have acquired. I always thought that even though I had habits considered not so good that I would be in a holding pattern at this age; you just never know. Looks like you are going to know as I once more reveal something.

I hate cooking! Drives me crazy. It is just too much fuss and bother for one person. Buy the food, prepare it, cook it, eat, then clean up which does include doing dishes. One of my bad habits is if I have dinner and plan on repeating the event the next day, I put the dirty dish in the fridge to use again. I can see your look of disgust from here.

How to solve the problem? I have started buying those little frozen dinners that you put in the microwave . My little dinner cooks in a few minutes. It might have chicken, vegetables, rice or noodles. Perfect. I eat the $3 meal. No dishes to do. Just a couple plastic containers left which I can save for something else. I am thinking you might be a little intrigued by this idea.

I do have some home cooked food. Why just this very day my friend Elaine came by with a container of homemade soup. Perfect size for a dinner or a lunch for a worker who comes to help.

I have frozen vegetables that I can add to some meat. Usually the meat is the kind I prepare for the dogs.

Maybe I am not completely a write-off. I don’t do any baking except some muffin mix for my 32-year-old pheasant. I say all this sounding as if I think I am full of myself.

I do have some warm and fuzzy memories of meals my mother cooked back in the day. Sunday dinner was the best. Always roast beef and Yorkshire pudding with roasted potatoes and other veggies. Shrimp cocktail as a starter, homemade lemon pie to finish. I cannot forget that a part of the meal was to show my brother and I which spoon or fork to use for a certain food. How to hold a fork or other utensils.

After the Sunday dinner the next meal would be shepherds pie. Friday was always fish day. I think that was something said in the Bible.

I am not sure how traditional meals work out in this time. I can’t make myself believe that families don’t eat a good meal that does not come from a box or a frozen state. Here I trying to admonish those who eat food from the frozen place in the store when in fact I am forging ahead with a new bad habit. When will it end?

If you don’t have any bad habits don’t call me at 250-846-5094 or email your bad habit list to mallory@bulkely.net.

