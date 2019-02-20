Foray into accordions and amateur radio

It is taking me longer than expected to reach Osoyoos but I do not give up easily. I will use the cold weather as an excuse for not upping my steps.

A report from El Paso, Texas speaking to people who were not into the Valentine’s Day spirit. The El Paso Zoo ran a promotion called “Quit Bugging Me.” The response was overwhelming. The event allowed people to name a cockroach after ex-spouses, former friends or anyone else on the “go away” list. On Valentine’s Day the cockroaches were fed to various Zoo animals. The Zoo’s Facebook page featured dozens of pink-heart graphics showing black cockroaches and various first names or initials of the people chosen for this event. The Zoo’s meerkats exhibit was decorated with the submitted names and the cockroaches were fed to meerkats, tamarins, marmosets and other Zoo animals. A little tiny bit funny but also kind of yucky. Check out Facebook, El Paso Zoo.

At the Smithers District Chamber of Commerce, Tenley Dahlie of WorkBC’s Self Employment Services will lead a discussion on “Elevator Speech” Thursday, Feb. 21 during the Chamber’s member lunch. This is an opportunity to enjoy a fantastic hot lunch at the Pioneer Activity Centre and learn that an elevator speech is a clear, brief message or “commercial” about you, who you are, what you’re looking for and how you can benefit a company or organization. To register call 250-847-5072 or email info@smitherschamber.com. A bargain at $20.

Due to many requests for accordion lessons, Marian Rose has decided to offer an accordion workshop Saturday, March 2, from 1-3 p.m., cost $20. She will cover the mechanics of the accordion, how it demonstrates musical theory, a bit of history and the best approach to learning. Plus you will get to play some tunes. Location to be decided when she knows how many people are interested. Contact Marian at 581-234-1614 or email marian@marianrose.com to let her know if you are planning to attend. Marian asks to try to come with an accordion to play but if you can’t, she has two to lend.

The Bulkley Valley Amateur Radio Society will be offering a course on Basics of Amateur Radio during March and April. The course is intended to introduce students to the theory and application of radio technology, including amateur communications and emergency preparedness. Additionally, the course will prepare students to write the Basic Amateur Radio Certificate exam if they choose to pursue it. Registration and classes will be held at the headquarters of BV Search & Rescue, located in the basement of the Ranger Park building. The course fee is $60, with two registration/introductory sessions: Tuesday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 2 at noon. To indicate your interest, which days in March/April would be preferable, email: ve7rbh@rac.ca .Check out bvars.org for more information.

Closing with: foray – a sudden or irregular invasion or attack for war or spoils. Raid. An initial and often tentative attempt to do something in a new or different field or area of activity.

Contact Lorraine at gradoir@citywest.ca.