Folk-filled art gallery this month

What do you think about this idea? Repainting the roof of the world.

A Peruvian inventor is applying the idea to his country’s dwindling Andean glaciers. He feels that cold generates more cold just as heat generates more heat. A theory is that light colors reflect sunlight back up into the atmosphere, so painting roofs white should help keep the planet cool. Something to think about.

BVFMS Coffeehouse will present Mountain Maple at the Art Gallery Friday, March 16, 7 p.m. Mountain Maple features songs by members of the Zantingh Family and Jean Christian with her harp. A great evening with friends and art work. Tickets at the door, $5 for members, $7 for non-members.

Free webinars: the Women’s Enterprise Centre has partnered with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) as part of their Driven by Women initiative. The second in a three-part webinar will be An Introduction to Intellectual Property, March 15, 10-11 a.m. To learn more about the sessions in the series and to register: womensenterprise.ca/event/introduction-intellectual-property.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is holding its AGM and election of officers at the Pioneer Place Activity Centre (behind Coast Mountain) noon, Thursday, March 15. Lunch $20 for members, $30 for non-members.

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society is presenting Samson’s Delilah Trio at the Smithers Art Gallery on Saturday, March 24. Fiddle, acoustic guitar and vocals, surrounded by local paintings makes for a great evening. Read and listen: samsonsdelilah.ca. Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books $15. Doors open 7 p.m.

The BV Genealogical Society has scheduled a Conference May 5 and 6 at the Seniors Activity Centre. Registration is required: email bvgs2@hotmail.com. Cost: members – early bird $60, regular registration $85. Non-members early bird $75, regular registration $100. Deadline for early bird payment is March 15.

Speakers at this Conference will be Xenia Stanford, award–winning writer, editor, popular genealogical speaker, highly regarded researcher with 40 years experience. Paul Jones is a multi-qualified regular speaker at genealogical conferences and meetings. Jamie Brown works at the Family History Department at the Cloverdale Branch of Surrey Libraries. She has a life long keen interest in family history.

Subjects covered during this conference: finding lost cousins, find elusive records at Family Search, family history on the cheap, DNA testing for the non-expert, search Ancestry.com like a pro, family history jewels, 10 steps to smash through brick walls in Eastern European Genealogy, getting everything out of a family photo.

