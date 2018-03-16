Lorraine Doiron

Folk-filled art gallery this month

Coffeehouse concert listings starting tonight at the Smithers Art Gallery.

What do you think about this idea? Repainting the roof of the world.

A Peruvian inventor is applying the idea to his country’s dwindling Andean glaciers. He feels that cold generates more cold just as heat generates more heat. A theory is that light colors reflect sunlight back up into the atmosphere, so painting roofs white should help keep the planet cool. Something to think about.

BVFMS Coffeehouse will present Mountain Maple at the Art Gallery Friday, March 16, 7 p.m. Mountain Maple features songs by members of the Zantingh Family and Jean Christian with her harp. A great evening with friends and art work. Tickets at the door, $5 for members, $7 for non-members.

Free webinars: the Women’s Enterprise Centre has partnered with Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) as part of their Driven by Women initiative. The second in a three-part webinar will be An Introduction to Intellectual Property, March 15, 10-11 a.m. To learn more about the sessions in the series and to register: womensenterprise.ca/event/introduction-intellectual-property.

The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is holding its AGM and election of officers at the Pioneer Place Activity Centre (behind Coast Mountain) noon, Thursday, March 15. Lunch $20 for members, $30 for non-members.

The Bulkley Valley Folk Music Society is presenting Samson’s Delilah Trio at the Smithers Art Gallery on Saturday, March 24. Fiddle, acoustic guitar and vocals, surrounded by local paintings makes for a great evening. Read and listen: samsonsdelilah.ca. Tickets at Mountain Eagle Books $15. Doors open 7 p.m.

The BV Genealogical Society has scheduled a Conference May 5 and 6 at the Seniors Activity Centre. Registration is required: email bvgs2@hotmail.com. Cost: members – early bird $60, regular registration $85. Non-members early bird $75, regular registration $100. Deadline for early bird payment is March 15.

Speakers at this Conference will be Xenia Stanford, award–winning writer, editor, popular genealogical speaker, highly regarded researcher with 40 years experience. Paul Jones is a multi-qualified regular speaker at genealogical conferences and meetings. Jamie Brown works at the Family History Department at the Cloverdale Branch of Surrey Libraries. She has a life long keen interest in family history.

Subjects covered during this conference: finding lost cousins, find elusive records at Family Search, family history on the cheap, DNA testing for the non-expert, search Ancestry.com like a pro, family history jewels, 10 steps to smash through brick walls in Eastern European Genealogy, getting everything out of a family photo.

Closing with: “Never argue with a fool, onlookers may not be able to tell the difference.” –Mark Twain

Previous story
Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

Just Posted

First provincial finals for BVCS

Amazing run by Bulkley Valley Christian School fell just short at the Boys Provincial A Championship

U.S. consulate general to visit Northwest

Trip part of the region’s first-ever pop-up consul for American residents

Smithers Gallery / Combines different art forms / Haiku visuals

Better Together exhibit a feast for anyone who might visit the Art Gallery between now and April 6.

Mark Perry’s ‘northwesty’ perspective is Right Here

“It’s about the larger area here and the life in it,” says Bulkley Valley favourite Mark Perry.

The big melt

The Town of Smithers reminds homeowners to prepare for all that snow turning to water.

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. city a test site for icy road indicators

Marker measures road temperatures and blue lights will flash when mercury dips below freezing

B.C. trucker rescues woman found unconscious along highway

Chance glimpse changes two lives forever

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Most Read

  • Folk-filled art gallery this month

    Coffeehouse concert listings starting tonight at the Smithers Art Gallery.