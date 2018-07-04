Fly fishing lessons a Bulkley Valley-style Canada Day

Children got a chance to learn about fly fishing and conservation this Canada Day thanks to Frontier Farwest Lodge.

The lodge hosted an event on its property where kids aged six to 13 take part in fly fishing activities such as learning how to tie a fly, a fly casting lesson, fish identification and some conservation tips.

Any child that completed all of the activities won a t-shirt or a hat. Free hotdogs, drinks and cake were given out as well.

“We thought this would be a great way to introduce some kids to the world of fly fishing and the importance of these fish and making sure their population is sustained with the difficult conditions they out in the ocean,” Frontier Farwest Lodge owner Derek Botchford said.

“It’s important for us that the next generation of kids growing up have interest in the sport and understand a little bit about it.”

Botchford said he inspired to do this event because of the recent salmon closures for recreational fishing. Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced a ban on sport fishing for salmon in the Skeena River watershed, which includes the Bulkley River, and Nass River in May because of the low number of returning salmon.

“We think it’s important, particularly now with the salmon run declining and no fishing this summer, to bring everyone back and show how fun fishing can be,” Botchford said. “[It’s a] great, great, family hobby and moving forward we think it’s real important everyone that does go fishing keep conservation at the utmost importance when they get out there.

Babine Steelhead Lodge and Epic Waters helped bring the event to fruition.

Nolan Botchford prepares to enter the tunnel at Frontier Farwest Lodge. The lodge hosted fly fishing lessons for kids on Canada Day. (Michael Grace-Dacosta photo)