Lorraine Doiron

Flurry of bazaars

Lorraine lists locations for the pre-Christmas tradition starting Saturday.

Just looked out my window and am seeing snow. Even though I knew it would be coming, I am not ready.

Before I moved into this apartment I had budgies. Did you know that the average budgie and the human eyeball both weigh roughly the same – 28 grams? Budgies can register 150 images per second compared to humans at 16 – 20.

Bazaars: Saturday, Nov. 10, 2–4 p.m., Smithers United Church Christmas Bazaar. Admission $5 includes tea and goodies. Crafts, home baking and Cookies by the Dozen (bring your own containers for this).

Saturday, Nov. 17, 2–4 p.m., Saint Joseph’s Christmas Bazaar. Free for children five and under, $2 for ages 6-12, $5 ages 13 and up. Admission includes door prizes, sandwiches, coffee, tea, juice and dessert. There will also be a cake walk and items to purchase including those that are gently used, plus jams, jellies, baking, jars, and crafts.

Saturday, Dec. 1, Seniors Christmas Bazaar at the Seniors’ Activity Centre. Crafts, gently used items. More information to follow.

The Pretenders, a seniors group for those over 50, is seeking new members. Bass singers are needed but they will welcome anyone who would like to join them. They meet on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. at the Seniors’ Activity Centre. This is a fun group who entertain everyone with their singing. More information contact: Marie 250-847-9473.

The Smithers Alternative Film Series: Nov. 25: The Guilty (Denmark) a remarkable Danish thriller. Dec. 9: Sir (India) a drama with insights into the rituals and details of daily life and Indian social rigidities.

Friday, Nov. 16, a double bill: Tara Cheyenne Performance and Eloise at the Della Herman Theatre, 7:30pm. Tickets at Mountain Eagle, $25 adult, $20 seniors, $16 youth.

This evening includes two one-woman solo performances melding dance, theatre and comedy. Tara Cheyenne Performance contains some coarse language and biology, recommended for teens plus. Reviewed as “stand-up comedy with dance breaks” For Tara Cheyenne check out taracheyenne.com.

If you want to add your professional services to the Government of Canada website, there is a process. A webinar to guide you, helping to clarify the terms you need to know and focus on actionable steps you can take to start bidding on contracts. Learn how to get your business on the ProServices Supply Arrangement, how the government of Canada uses ProServices to connect with service providers and the schedule for bid evaluation and award. Nov. 22 is the date for the webinar, your questions answered. Open to women and men. For more information: womensenterprise.ca.

A job opportunity: Gallery manager. This position is full-time, flexible, averaging 30-40 hours weekly. Check out smithersart.org for more information.

Don’t forget the One of a Kind Artisan Christmas Gift Shop. Deadline for applications to present your items is Nov. 9. Gift shop dates Nov. 27 – Dec. 22.Application at Smithers Art Gallery. Only a little time left.

Closing with: “Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world.” –Malala Yousafzai.

B.C. cat loves paddleboarding
Purple poppies to remember animals of war

