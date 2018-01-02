First Smithers community polar bear dip

About 40 people took the plunge into the icy waters of Lake Kathlyn on New Year’s Day.

While polar bear dips were being cancelled across the country due to the extreme cold weather, the first community one in Smithers went ahead as scheduled on New Year’s Day.

The Telkwa Fire and Rescue Department cut through 18 inches of ice on Lake Kathlyn to allow for people to take the icy plunge. About 40 people ran across the snow in their swim suits and bare feet in -12C weather and jumped into the frigid water, just for bragging rights.

Smithers councillor Shelley Browne organized the event.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. I know people cut their own holes into the ice but I wanted to make a community event. The [Bulkley Valley] credit union paid for the insurance, Safeway brought hot chocolate, Raven Rescue did our risk management, Bachrach Communications helped with the promotion [of the event] and the Telkwa Fire Department used this as a training exercise. They cut the hole, and gave support in the water and out of the water,” she explained.

Browne also jumped in, and talked fellow councillor Greg Brown and Mayor Taylor Bachrach into it as well.

“It isn’t as bad as it looked,” she added.

Hannah Camus took the plunge and said it was her first time jumping into a frozen lake.

“I went twice in Holland in the North Sea which was cold too but less icy,” she said. “It is really cold but the fire afterwards helps to heat you up. It is the weirdest feeling. It is cold and kind of a shock when you jump in, it’s a feeling that doesn’t happen every day.”

Despite the cold, Camus said she’d do it again.

Browne is hoping to make this an annual affair but would like to see a fundraiser group step up to organize it and to turn it into a charity event.

 

A member of the Telkwa Fire Rescue Department waits for the next jumper. (Marisca Bakker photos)

Smithers councillor Shelley Brown (left) and her friend take the plunge.

One jumper has second thoughts but eventually the crowd cheers her into the water.

Parents joked that maybe they'd have the New Year's baby

