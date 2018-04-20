Lorraine Doiron

Film Society movie raises a few eyebrows

The Film Society presents Three Billboards Sunday. Plus Lorraine on the meaning of eyebrows.

Did you ever wonder why we have eyebrows?

Our ancestors had a small forehead and heavy brow. We have evolved with smooth, long foreheads and agile eyebrows.

A hypothesis published in the nature journal Ecology and Evolution says that our foreheads facilitate empathy. Our eyebrows can display emotions, and have helped us survive. A theory is that the brow ridges of our ancestors were possibly a social signal, a sign of strength and dominance. A desirable trait in a mate at that time.

Since then our physical anatomy morphed into more about our minds than our environment. Our facial muscles became more complex, better able to reveal what we are thinking, feeling — our eyebrows “speak.” So the next time you are around people, watch their eyebrows and see what they are thinking. Perhaps our ancestors used their eyebrows as a sign of “bravado,” a blustering, swaggering, somewhat foolhardy conduct, a pretense of bravery.

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation is having a Community Tea April 28, 2 to 4 p.m. at the Old Church. You will have a chance to meet the directors, learn about the foundation and win a grant for a local non-profit organization. Refreshments, snacks and entertainment will be provided. At this event you can put your favourite non-profit organization’s name in a draw to have that organization win one of two $1,250 grants. The Foundation is seeking businesses or individuals to sponsor refreshments or door prizes at the tea. Contact info@bvcf.ca or 778-210-0201 if you are able to help. They rely on donations and sponsorships to carry out their granting, scholarships and bursaries programs. A great help in our community.

April 10 – May 12, an exhibition at the Art Gallery is Totem Reflections by Gitxsan artist Arlene Ness from Hazelton who will have a display in the Main Gallery. This is a collection of cultural imagery centered around the ancient totem poles still alive today. In the mini gallery will be Awakening Spirit by Arimathea Pappas from Clinton, B.C. This is art created from natural materials with added sculptural components made of clay. Gallery hours: Tuesday – Friday 12–5pm; Saturday, 12–4 p.m. Contact info@smithersart.org or 250-847-3898.

April 22, 6 p.m., the Film Society presents Three Billboards (USA). This movie has inspired action against injustice and is a winner of numerous best picture awards. It is said that this movie does not pull any punches.

Closing with: “Hope” is the thing with feathers – That perches in the soul – And sings the tune without words – And never stops – At all.

A poem by Emily Dickenson.

