Feeding birds and other critters

It is still cold out there but just right for me to take my hat off to all of you who have taken the time and money to feed the birds. I know many who also help the deer as well.

We are all aware that birds and deer can still find their food from Mother Nature. When I hear of so many deer and moose killed on the highway and rail line it behooves me to keep my herd of 15 deer away from harm.

The deer eat near my house out of earshot from dogs. They then wander off to bed down on the lower parts of my land. What do I feed them? I am told the best grain is oats and barley with molasses. There is also oats with molasses. I add a few apples and carrots. Do not overfeed deer.

Feeding birds can be easy. Buy a big bag of black oil sunflower seed. Mind you some of the birds do like a smear of peanut butter or a caged suet cake. This will help chickadees, woodpeckers and if you are lucky you might find a pileated woodpecker enjoying the suet cake. Thea sent a great photo of the pileated at her feeder.

Of course it is difficult to ignore squirrels. The group that lives here have obviously forgotten where they hid their winter supply of goodies.

I am surprised at how much woodpecker activity there is in my forest. My raven pair seem quite pleased with a slice of bread on a cold day. Crows drop by as well swooping near a feeding station set up just for them.

The resident moose does not eat grain but he has been making short work of willows and red-twigged dogwood branches.

I am just hoping that as you drive these northern roads that you keep an eye open for deer and moose.

From the weather report we may have a few more weeks to help out the birds. Thanks again for your efforts to help our feathered friends through this cold weather.

I appreciate your information about birds and other critters. Just one of those things that makes the north so special. Those calls come to 250-846-5095 or you could email a note and a picture to mallory@bulkley.net.