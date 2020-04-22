Sharon Oevering’s children help pick up garbage. (Facebook photo)

Family starting a garbage pick up challenge

Sharon Oevering and her kids are picking up litter to clean the community and hoping others join in

A Smithers family is picking up garbage along the road and challenging others to join them.

Sharon Oevering and her two children go out annually and clean up garbage when the snow melts down the road near their house, but this year decided to expand their efforts as a way to get outside after homeschooling is complete for the day.

“Once a week, for a couple hours, we get some exercise for PE and to do something for the community,” she said. “I had a friend tell me I should turn it into a challenge, so I did. I think it would be amazing to have anyone who is up for it to join in.”

She added it’s easy to participate.

“People can join in very easily. Grab a couple garbage bags (one for garbage, one for recycling) and go for a walk. You can go for a short walk around the block, or a long walk any where you like and pick up garbage along the way.”

Her end goal is to have fun doing something useful with her kids and to teach them to look after the world they live in.

The annual litter-a-thon that Bulkley Valley Christian School does will also still happen this year. BVCS Development Director Tom Grasmeyer said details are still being worked out, but they are “actively and enthusiastically working on it” at this point.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

Just Posted

Planning underway for this year’s forest fire season while under a public health emergency

Open fire prohibitions came into effect on April 16.

Telkwa struggles with business of governing due to pandemic

Last two regular council meetings have been difficult for both councillors and public to participate

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

April 16 update from local medical staff

Smithers docs advise it is not time to start bending social distancing and self-isolation rules

Woman served eviction notice from homeless camp receives a reprieve

Brenda Shaffer will have another 24 hours to properly apply for residency

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

Released prisoner tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

Most Read