Family starting a garbage pick up challenge

Sharon Oevering and her kids are picking up litter to clean the community and hoping others join in

A Smithers family is picking up garbage along the road and challenging others to join them.

Sharon Oevering and her two children go out annually and clean up garbage when the snow melts down the road near their house, but this year decided to expand their efforts as a way to get outside after homeschooling is complete for the day.

“Once a week, for a couple hours, we get some exercise for PE and to do something for the community,” she said. “I had a friend tell me I should turn it into a challenge, so I did. I think it would be amazing to have anyone who is up for it to join in.”

She added it’s easy to participate.

“People can join in very easily. Grab a couple garbage bags (one for garbage, one for recycling) and go for a walk. You can go for a short walk around the block, or a long walk any where you like and pick up garbage along the way.”

Her end goal is to have fun doing something useful with her kids and to teach them to look after the world they live in.

The annual litter-a-thon that Bulkley Valley Christian School does will also still happen this year. BVCS Development Director Tom Grasmeyer said details are still being worked out, but they are “actively and enthusiastically working on it” at this point.

