Fall go-by-bike extended to two weeks

Cyclists get another week this year to log kilometres and win prizes

The fall edition of Go By Bike Week is in full swing but there is still time to register and events are ongoing.

There are lots of prizes to be won. After registering, participants log kilometres and are entered to win provincial and local prizes including free bikes. There is also a photo contest with school and workplace pizza parties to be won, as well as, cycling challenges.

The purpose of the campaign is to kick-start active transportation habits and celebrate cycling.

Smithers Bikes Volunteer Coordinator Sheena Miller said that during the spring campaign, there were nearly 600 registered participants and hundreds more who took part in the free activities and incentives.

“This fall, I’m anticipating 200 registered participants and a few hundred more that take part in the activities and ‘pedal-powered perks.’ At three days in, there are 136 registered riders, 22 teams and 47 new participants,” she said.

The campaign ends with a glow-in-the-dark mass bike ride on Oct. 29. Registered participants are invited to an evening ride with glow-sticks at the Cycle 16 Kiosk trailhead.

Miller said this is a family-friendly out and back ride on the Cycle 16 trail with glow sticks and like-minded active transportation enthusiasts. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

More information can be found on the GoByBikeBC website.