Enjoy your life with kind thoughts for others

Spring! It’s here! How grand is that? Today I had robins singing. A friend from Round Lake has robins as well as red-wing blackbirds. Just for a better feel of spring flies are testing our world on this very warm day. Lots of pussy willows along my driveway. Many have been pruned by the moose and deer. Red-twigged dogwood have been trimmed a lot. They will recover I am sure. Other signs are melted craters of dog poop. Mind you, contributions of deer stuff along my trails are lying in wait for the dogs to sample. Round and round we go.

Maybe because I can bask in the beauty of a northern spring day, other topics roaming about in my head must be aired. I can’t for the life of me avoid feeling such terrible sadness after the terrorist attack on worshipers in New Zealand. How can people harbour such hatred against anyone? Just for the record, I did listen to Question Period on TV and had the chance to hear our three parliamentary leaders stand up and tell the world that our country is not about to accept hatred of that magnitude. Good for them.

What can we do to prevent such acts? What can we say about racism? I have made some effort to avoid American politics. I can check Canadian views when I must. I can walk my old dogs and cat along my trails just to clear my head and open my heart. I must have room to offer kindness and understanding to those in need.

Soon Easter will come to our churches in the valley and far away. I have faith that our spiritual leaders will remind their congregations that hatred will never serve us well. I do believe that love can overcome hate.

I had told you that I would make a donation to Knowledge Network since that is the channel I watch the most. I did that and so far I am pleased I did. Last night I watched a documentary about the Irish poet W.B. Yeats. For some reason his words meant more this year. I think of those who suffer some form of discrimination. My grandfather, who came from County Cork, would have understood that hatred because of your religion or the colour of your skin will never have a good outcome. That sentiment did not come out as I had planned. You can enjoy your life with kind thoughts for others.

Call if you wish. The number here is 250-846-5095. Email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.