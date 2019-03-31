Enjoy your life with kind thoughts for others

Brenda steps around craters of events, discourse and dog poop.

Brenda Mallory

Spring! It’s here! How grand is that? Today I had robins singing. A friend from Round Lake has robins as well as red-wing blackbirds. Just for a better feel of spring flies are testing our world on this very warm day. Lots of pussy willows along my driveway. Many have been pruned by the moose and deer. Red-twigged dogwood have been trimmed a lot. They will recover I am sure. Other signs are melted craters of dog poop. Mind you, contributions of deer stuff along my trails are lying in wait for the dogs to sample. Round and round we go.

Maybe because I can bask in the beauty of a northern spring day, other topics roaming about in my head must be aired. I can’t for the life of me avoid feeling such terrible sadness after the terrorist attack on worshipers in New Zealand. How can people harbour such hatred against anyone? Just for the record, I did listen to Question Period on TV and had the chance to hear our three parliamentary leaders stand up and tell the world that our country is not about to accept hatred of that magnitude. Good for them.

What can we do to prevent such acts? What can we say about racism? I have made some effort to avoid American politics. I can check Canadian views when I must. I can walk my old dogs and cat along my trails just to clear my head and open my heart. I must have room to offer kindness and understanding to those in need.

Soon Easter will come to our churches in the valley and far away. I have faith that our spiritual leaders will remind their congregations that hatred will never serve us well. I do believe that love can overcome hate.

I had told you that I would make a donation to Knowledge Network since that is the channel I watch the most. I did that and so far I am pleased I did. Last night I watched a documentary about the Irish poet W.B. Yeats. For some reason his words meant more this year. I think of those who suffer some form of discrimination. My grandfather, who came from County Cork, would have understood that hatred because of your religion or the colour of your skin will never have a good outcome. That sentiment did not come out as I had planned. You can enjoy your life with kind thoughts for others.

Call if you wish. The number here is 250-846-5095. Email a note to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
All aboard a ride to the Creation Station

Just Posted

Giesbrecht murder trial concludes

Judge will set a date for his verdict on April 8

Province kicks in $1.75M for Telegraph Creek housing

Money will be split between projects in Telegraph Creek, Dease Lake

Water and sewer rates will increase by 10 per cent

Council voted unanimously to increase the rates at their March 26 meeting

Smithers Town Council divided over Coastal GasLink

Councillors voiced differing opinions during a March 26 discussion with TransCanada reps

Winter tire regulations extended to April 30

Highway 16 included in areas where winter tires will be required one month longer

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child sustained non-life-threatening injuries

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Most Read