Easter Bunny Climb hopping success

By Tom Best

Photos from the Bulkley Valley Rec Centre’s Easter Bunny Climb.

The wall climb event provided a lot of fun for youngsters looking for a different way of celebrating the traditional Egg Hunt.

The “cave” did not need harnesses and ropes in order to move up and down.

Instructors made it easy for first timers to understand the best way to get up and down the walls and to find prizes. Tom Best photos