The Wall Climb was a sell out at the Recreation Centre with 30 youngsters trying their hand at going up and down the walls.

Easter Bunny Climb hopping success

Photos from the Bulkley Valley Rec Centre’s Easter Bunny Climb.

By Tom Best

The wall climb event provided a lot of fun for youngsters looking for a different way of celebrating the traditional Egg Hunt.

The “cave” did not need harnesses and ropes in order to move up and down.

Instructors made it easy for first timers to understand the best way to get up and down the walls and to find prizes. Tom Best photos

Climbers had a variety of games and activities to try in order to get prizes and snacks.

