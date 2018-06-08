Dress as a hippy or for the Circus Royale

While downtown I over heard a sales clerk ask a young woman where she was from, was she a tree planter? The young woman was dressed something like the “hippies” in the 1960s did. She said she was a tree planter and how did he know she wasn’t from around here? He said “you don’t look like someone who lives here.”

It left me wondering what does a person from Smithers really look like?

CICK Circus Royale: Friday, June 15, 7 p.m. – midnight at the CICK Train Car, Central Park. This will be a community music event. Ages 19+, $10 general admission, $5 CICK members. Contact cickmeghan@gmail.com or 250-847-8769. This event will be held inside and outside the CICK Train Car, live performances in the Lounge Car, DJs spinning vinyl outside, a beer garden, 50/50 draw, circus fun, games and prizes.

This is a themed event so feel free to dress up in circus attire or just come to have fun, a way to support your local community radio station! Want to be a member? You can purchase your $20 CICK Membership at Mountain Eagle Books until June 4, or at the door of the event. CICK website: smithersradio.com.

At the Legion: June 22, show starts 8 p.m., $25, an opportunity to see Tina Turner tribute artist Louisa Marshall. June 23 is Steak Night, dinner starts at 6 pm, $18. The Legion’s general meeting will be Tuesday, June 26, 7 p.m. This is the last general meeting of the summer, next one Sept. 25.

Every Friday is hamburgers, chicken strips or beef dip with various sides, $7, served from 5:30–7 p.m., all ages welcome! Not to be forgotten are the meat draws and 50/50 on Fridays: 6, 6:30 and 7, Saturdays 3, 3:30, 4, 4:30. All proceeds go to various charities.

Speaking about the Legion, I just read an article written by Stepharry Crowley, Legion Riders volunteer coordinator: Legion Riders – It’s a Freedom Thing. He speaks to riding a motorcycle: “you feel the wind, smell nature, hear the roar of your pipes. You can’t help feeling one with the lush beautiful world around you. Legion Riders was created by and for Legion members to demonstrate unity – as Veterans and Veteran supporters – and to share our support.” Check out legionriderseast@legion.ca and legion.ca/communities-youth/legion-riders. Another one is nationalmemorialride.com, all good sites to learn more about the Legion Riders.

Closing with – homogeneous: of the same or a similar kind or nature; of uniform structure or composition throughout. Derives from the Greek roots homos, meaning “same” and genos, meaning “kind.”

One more thing: “The best way to predict your future is to create it.” –Stephen R. Covey