Don’t forget income tax time

Lorraine says it’s important to forget, but reminds us there is tax help for low-income people.

I forget things and I had put it down to my age. But I found a theory that I prefer to believe instead.

It appears recent research by Paul Frankland and Blake Richards of the University of Toronto says that being forgetful can be a strength, even something called a selective memory can be a sign of stronger intelligence. Forgetting can be just as important to our decision-making as what our minds choose to remember. Forgetting helps us let go of outdated information, clearing up space for what we need to hold onto.

So I am not forgetful due to my age, I am just clearing out my memory to make room for new stuff. Sort of like downsizing. Out with the old, in with the new.

Monday, April 16, 7 p.m. at the Library: Poetry Coffeehouse to celebrate National Poetry Month. Long time Quick resident Curtis Gesch will start the evening with poetry and a slideshow inspired by a recent trip to Iqaluit. The reading will be followed by an open mic. Community members are invited to read their own poetry, or recite the work of poets they admire.

Income tax time. Need help? A free income tax return preparation for low income individuals will be at Nathan Cullen’s community office, 3891 First Avenue (across from the Credit Union). Services will be provided by Carmen Nikal, a trained volunteer who has been doing returns for several years. The only rules are the person must be low income and taxes must be basic and simple. Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30–11:30 until April 26.

Smithers Film Series for April: April 8 – Meditation Park (Canada). With warmth and humour, this film subtly addresses the trauma and isolation of the immigration experience. April 22 – Three Billboards (USA). This film has inspired action against injustice and is the winner of numerous best picture awards. Films are Sundays, 6 p.m. at the Roi Theatre.

If you are uncertain or would like help to complete the forms for B.C. Advance Care Planning, Sheila Peters, BV Hospice volunteer, will be holding a workshop to briefly discuss Advance Care Planning and then assist with completing the forms. Thursday, April 5 at noon and again at 7 p.m. at the Smithers Healthy Living Centre. This is a free workshop, more information 250-877-4424.

The Smithers Art Gallery is looking for a gallery manager (30-40 hours per week). The person needs to be an energetic individual who will be responsible for the overall running of the Smithers Art Gallery. This is a year-round, full-time position starting as soon as possible. Qualifications: related bachelor’s degree or two-year business administration diploma or equivalent work experience; experience working with non-profit agencies a plus. The position will close April 18, more information 250-847-3898.

Closing with: “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” –Milton Berle.