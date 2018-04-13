Do supplements work? I haven’t died yet

Brenda says she has never been this old before so is not sure what her picture of health should be.

We have discussed this topic in the past. I just felt it was something we ought to visit again. Supplements! Do you take some?

You never know, a special oil or tablet might help a problem you have — or will it? I have an idea most of you are well aware that a miraculous recovery from some ailment is just a pill away. Mind you, when you hear the commercials for chemical-type medications we are pretty sure the path to good health is a prescription away.

Be careful of those medications. You have heard all of us being told not to take the medication if you are pregnant or plan to be, or if you are allergic to the tablet. You could end up with diarrhea or constipation. So on and on the warnings are listed. By the time they have told me all I need to know I have forgotten what my problem was. Obviously need something for that as well.

I thought about this issue of looking for something to help us with some problem with our aging bodies after I was given a copy of the National Geographic publication titled Nature’s Best Remedies. “The world of Health and Healing all around us.”

The first chapter of the book suggests foods that will help us think clearly. Ginseng, hops, lemon balm, passionflower and so on. Our brains and nervous system are often front of mind for many of us.

Chapter two deals with breathing easy. All about our respiratory system. Echinacea, elder, licorice and more. Some of the names of plants I had no idea what they were. Other chapter headings would help us know about the heart, breathing, muscles and joints, and other body functions.

Don’t get me wrong here, but for my money all these wonders of nature would be costly and time consuming on a number of fronts. Still, the glossy pages of this book have many ideas some of you would like to know.

Me? I am going to continue to take a few supplements. I take vitamins for my eye (only have one eye). Omega 3 for my heart. Flax seed oil for the same reason. My dogs and old cat get the same oils. Around here we all take olive oil just hoping some of us will have a functioning brain at the end of the life process. Do these supplements work? Darned if I know! I haven’t died yet.

I also take psyllium powder. We are told it could help with cholesterol problems. Does it work? I don’t have a cholesterol problem. Maybe it is the Metamucil.

We all know a good diet with a lot of variety should supply all the vitamins and minerals a body needs. I have to admit that cooking is not anywhere near the top of my daily activity list. I suspect many of you now living on your own don’t find cooking to be a joy. If that is the case maybe a supplement or two might fulfill the gaps in your diet.

If you think a supplement might solve a problem, pass the idea to your health care provider just in case there is a reaction to medications you take.

I am not the picture of health because I take supplements but I do wonder if I did not consider this option, how old would I feel then? I’ve never been this old before so I am not sure what my picture of health should be.

Maybe have a look at the National Geographic book. You might be inspired to try something new or you could notice some of the remedies come to mind as something our parents used long ago.

What do you have to lose?

