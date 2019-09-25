Discovering the underworld

The oceans were the them of a Smithers Library science extravaganza Saturday

The Smithers Public Library celebrated Science Literacy Week with a science extravaganza on Saturday.

This year’s theme was all about the ocean and local scientists led hands-on activities and crafts.

Entomologist and Northern BC Youth engagement coordinator for the Society for Canadian Women in Science and Technology Lynn Westcott brought an insect observation tank the children were very interested in.

“Insects are incredibly important,” she said. “Most of them are having some really difficult times with climate change, habitat loss and there are so many other pressures on all insects. It is really important to me to show kids how fascinating they are and why they are important.”

She added that children are the next generation of stewards and it is all about connecting them to nature.

Westcott is also hoping those who came to the extravaganza will be inspired to keep learning about the wonderful world of bugs.

“Maybe they’ll say, ‘cool, I’m going to take a net and go to the pond’ or ‘hey let’s go to a provincial park and explore the insects’,” she said.

Exploration Smithers and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans were also on hand to teach about underworld science.

Westcott said it was really awesome they were in attendance as well.

“They are all natural resource-related fields, so the other part of this is to show kids that there are local people who have jobs in science and they live here in Smithers.”