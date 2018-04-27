Dinner time is time for an egg pizza

Brenda has an easy recipe with a protein punch to share.

Brenda Mallory

Is it dinner time again?

What to make? I could cook up some meat — something I can share with the dogs and Buster the crow. Maybe not. What I have settled on is a frittata. Egg pizza as they say.

Eggs, they tell me, are the perfect protein. So I will go with that. I just make a basic frittata. I use eight eggs, 1/2 cup of water or cream. Throw in some spices if you wish. I beat that up before I add shredded cheese. I do precook the onions, sausage or bacon or any other combination of vegetables. Why not throw in some spinach, tomatoes, beans, etc? Maybe not all in the same egg pizza.

After the vegetables and meat are cooked a bit I throw the egg mixture in the pan. I might add some extra cheese on top.

Next I pop the big pan of egg mixture under the broiler. In a short time the frittata is bubbling away, cooked through and has a tasty cheese crust. What a treat!

I let it cool just a bit and I will then cut a pie shaped piece for my dinner. Lots of frittata left for another meal or two.

If you feel l like it you could make the frittata in a muffin tin. Just great for lunch. Plop some salsa on top and you are good to go.

To my mind this takes away the complication of planning a dinner. Best of all if you are on your own you will have healthy food for a day or two. A salad might be a good addition.

Have a look on your computer and you will be surprised at all the variations. If you don’t have a computer, use your imagination and you will surely be successful. If you don’t have a frying pan that will go under the broiler, check around. I have heard some stores have them on sale.

Enjoy the beauty of these northern spring days. Lots to see.

You can call me at 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.

A chance to plant yourself at a thrashing good time

