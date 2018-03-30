This is it! The first day of spring!

A beautiful warm day which provided a setting that made me think winter is finally over. I am ignoring the weather report that says 30 cm of snow will come here in a couple days. Must be a glitch in the report. On the positive side, those of us who have lived for some time in these northern regions know full well that a spring snowfall will break down the snow piles still framing the roads, etc.

I am telling myself I will not use the snow blower. That is unless it is a mind changing event. All that aside, there does happen to be a few signs of spring. Pussywillows! I saw pussywillows! Also saw a small flock of Canada geese flying about no doubt looking for an open field or a bit of water.

Robins are getting counted as well as one mountain bluebird. The centre of my driveway is exposing just a bit of grass no doubt to the delight of the remaining rabbits.

The squirrels seeking and finding a mate. You would wonder how they get together with all the chasing they do. I did see a squirrel looking at me from an opening in an old tree. Did that squirrel give me the finger?

The community collection of doggy-doo no longer sits in the recess of a donut hole shapes of ice. Some of this business belongs to my dogs. I have cleaned up a fair bit of it but there will be more as the days of spring move along. Thanks to the person who bags the doggy-doo and does whatever with it.

As this spring day slips away I looked outside to see a bevy of chickadees eating peanut butter and one forward looking soul taking a bit of dog hair I had put out. Good for a new nest.

I also saw a fly today. Such excitement, talking about bugs and birds. It will soon be time to clean out any nesting boxes you have. A couple swallows boxes on this cabin as well as a bat box make life better when the mosquitoes decide to torment the animals and me.

To many this first day of spring might seem a bit limited. Those of us who live through a long winter are just pleased as punch to notice progress to another season. Enjoy these days, get outside and soak up the sun.

Let me know about the birds you see as well as any activity that tells us we are on the way to sunny days.

Call me at 250-846-5095 or email to mallory@bulkley.net.