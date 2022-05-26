Dancing the night away at the Big Band Dance

Ava Cyr sings “You and the Night and the Music,” with Faith Fehr on keyboards at the Big Band Dance in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Smithers Secondary Jazz Band play music from the 1920s and 1930s and all the big classics.

More than 100 people put on their semi-formal best and danced the night away at a Big Band Dance held May 14 in Smithers.

“After cancelled band trips, big band dances, musicals, and concerts, I was thrilled to be able to have my students play for a live audience, and there’s nothing better than playing for a full dance floor,” said Smithers Secondary School’s (SSS) music director, Jordan Daviel.

READ MORE: Smithers Big Band Dance roars back to life

“The Big Band Dance is an important fundraiser for Band Boosters, the parent fundraising group for the SSS music program. This is how we’re able to provide instruments to students who need them, subsidize band trip costs, and even provide scholarships to SSS music program graduates going on to university.”

Joining the students showing off their musical talents were Way North of Dixie and Mint Julep, who according to Daviel drew rave reviews from the crowd.

Daviel considered the event such a success he has plans underway already for next year’s event.

Next up for the SSS music program, is to send the marching band to the Seafest Parade in Prince Rupert on June 11. People may have seen the band practicing marching around town, but this will be the first time they will march in a real parade.

“It should be a lot of fun,” Daviel said.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter