Dance your way over to spring art workshops

I love to read and now there is proof that reading provides me with better sleep, increased happiness and a longer life.

The news nowadays is awful, reading a good book is a blessing. Benefits of reading: a link to a longer life; reduces stress; promotes relaxation and sleep; fends against Alzheimer’s, dementia and mental decline; helps with depression; boosts happiness and builds social connections. All this is backed by scientific research. Check out an infographic from Global English Editing. I would not survive in a town that does not have a library.

Saturday, April 7, 7:30 p.m. at the Round Lake Hall, the last coffee house of the season will feature the music of Joni Mitchell with her songs being sung by several local artists. Please bring snacks to share, your indoor shoes, $5 at the door and prepare for a wonderful evening of music.

A reminder: the BV Genealogical Society’s Conference is scheduled for Saturday, May 5, Sunday, May 6 plus a special informative workshop on Friday, May 3. Registration is required at bvgs2@hotmail.com. This is a can’t miss opportunity to gain an understanding on how to search your family history, how to figure out what a DNA result means.

Saturday, March 31 and Sunday, April 1, Beginner Modern Western Square Dance Instruction at the College. Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m. to noon (please arrive at 9:45 a.m.), bring a brown bag lunch. Instructions start again at 1–2 p.m.

Sunday, April 1, 3–5 p.m. (please arrive at 2:45 p.m.), 5-6:30 p.m. supper break. Family dance 7–9 p.m. combined with calling. Register in advance, cash only at Dan’s Source for Sports. No experience, no fancy dress, no partner required. Quest caller and instructors from Alberta.

The Smithers Art Gallery is looking for TWO outstanding post-secondary students aged 19-30 to be responsible for their art programs for children and to assist with all aspects of gallery administration in summer 2018. You need to be a motivated self-starter with a creative spirit who enjoys working with children and is confident with the public. For the full job description visit smithersart.org or pick up a copy in the gallery. Application deadline is Tuesday, April 10.

Registration is now open for the Spring Art Workshops at the gallery: Life Drawing starts Wednesday, April 4, 6-8 p.m. This is an adults-only workshop as nude models will be used — you must be aged 19-plus. Instructor: Brit White. Fee $130 members, $140 non-members, materials and model fees included.

Starting April 21, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Charcoal Drawing, instructor Lauren Bell, fee $30 members, $35 non-members, all materials supplied. Starting Tuesday, April 24, 6-8 p.m., Meditative Painting, instructor Julie Chaplin, fee $35 members, $40 no-members, all materials supplied. Saturday, April 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Landscape Painting, instructor Caitlin Ambery. Spaces are limited and go fast, sign up at the Gallery during open hours or call 250-847-3898. Ask about available bursaries.

