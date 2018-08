Proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at the local Dairy Queen on August 9 were donated to BC Children’s Hospital as a part of Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day.

BC Children’s Hospital is one of 14 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada.

Dairy Queen has raised over $135 million for the network to date.

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.