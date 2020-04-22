Daffodil Dash off; silent auction, pendant raffle still on

The cancer fundraising activities will take place sometime in September

While there will be no Daffodil Dash this weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Challenge Committee is continuing with its fundraising efforts.

The annual event, which sees walkers, runners and bicyclists tour through the streets of Smithers stopping to partake in various activities, such as disc golf, at stations along the route was cancelled in March.

“This of course didn’t cancel the phenomenal support we have received from individuals, teams, and local businesses,” the committee said in an emailed statement. “It is so good to live in such a gracious and giving community, thank you to you all.”

Last year’s event raised nearly $45,000 for cancer research and to help people in the local area dealing with the disease.

Those funds remain particularly important during the current situation and the committee is encouraging people to continue to donate to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“For those living with cancer, the virus means they are among the most vulnerable in our communities since their compromised immune systems put them at a greater risk of more serious outcomes if they contract COVID-19,” the statement said. “Their care and well-being is our highest priority; we want to support them and minimize the impact and duration of the pandemic.”

While the dash itself is off, the committee is still planning on holding its silent auction. Dozens of businesses and individuals have put up items, which will be up for grabs sometime around the middle of September.

The diamond pendant raffle is also still on and the draw will take place in the same timeframe as the silent auction.