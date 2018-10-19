Lorraine Doiron

Cycle 16 and CICK Monster Clash

While advocating for cardiac care, put the ticker to the test with these two events.

Still on my way to Abbotsford, lots of traffic and road work.

The Cycle 16 Trail Society AGM will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at Two Sisters Café in Smithers. On the agenda: Election of officers, financial report and president’s update. They will move to the Smithers Brewery after the AGM for refreshments.

Attended the Northern Health Cardiac Strategy workshop. It was well attended and questions from the public were welcomed. It was agreed that for those of us living in northern B.C., we tend to have more challenges to access cardiac services. Northern Health has a plan for improving these services and have set goals: improve heart health services by finding ways to bring care closer to home; improve quality and standards of heart health care; provide patient and family centered care, and improve patients’ and families’ experiences of care. One of the main requests is for a Healthy Heart Program in Smithers. Advocating for this program is important, really helpful for patients and families. Contribute online to heart health by sharing your thoughts, this will be confidential plus you will have access online to a final report: bit.ly/NHhearthealth.

License plates: Hi 2 U and another Dog bed. Love the imagination that created these!

Don’t forget the Glenwood Womens’ Institute Bazaar at the Glenwood Hall. Vendors, bake sale table, garage sale table and a great lunch!

VOTING: advanced voting Oct. 17 at Town Hall. Regular voting day Oct. 20 at Walnut Park Elementary. So important!

CICK’s Monster Clash, Oct. 26 at The Old Church, 8:30 p.m. Tickets at Mountain Eagle $20 advanced, $25 at the door, no minors. Members get a free drink with ticket, prizes for the best costume! CICK Clash Crew and Friends getting freaky on the turntables, get your dance on!

Book Lovers Night Out, second Wednesday of the month at the Aspen Riverhouse Lounge, see what they are reading, how to order a copy and for any schedule changes. smithers.bc.libraries.coop/event/book-lovers-night-out

BC World Music Collective, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m. at the Della Herman. Thirteen musicians combine instruments and voices from Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, Zimbabwe, London, Coast Salish First Nation and more. A familiar guest will be Adonis Puentes (Cuba). Tickets at Mountain Eagle, $25 (adult), $20 (senior), $16 (youth).

https://www.bcworldmusiccollective.com/

The Smithers Art Gallery is now looking to hire a part-time manager’s assistant who will assist the Gallery manager in all aspects of delivering the diverse programming and exhibitions provided by the Gallery. A full job description is available at SmithersArt.org. Deadline for applications is Nov. 1.

Smithers Alternative Film Series: Oct. 28 Anthropocent-The Human Epoch (Canada) follows the research of an international body of scientists, combines art and science to document profound and lasting human changes to the Earth.

Closing with: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” –Ralph Waldo Emerson

