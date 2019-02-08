Lorraine Doiron

Crows just aren’t the same

Lorraine has some ways to enjoy your time without a furry companion

Still on my way to Osoyoos, should soon be half there by next week. Given the amount of snow I had to plow through this morning, my steps should be counted as double. I found a saying that fits right now: “The same boiling water that softens the potato hardens the egg. It’s not about the circumstances but rather, what you are made of.” Author unknown.

If you were wondering about cannabis and the rules about it, check out canada.ca/cannabis or call 1-800-O-Canada and if you want to know where you can legally buy or use cannabis in B.C. go to getcannabisclarity.ca.

A reminder: At the Smithers Library, Friday, Feb. 15 (non-instructional day) 10–11:30 a.m.: Surf’s Up Beach Party! Enjoy tons of beach-themed games, including musical towels, crab & hula hoop races, feed the sharks, beach bingo, a limbo competition and more. This event is free, drop-in and open to all school-age children. Sponsored by SD54 and helping to make this happen the Volunteens.

I miss my little dog way more than I thought I would. Interactions with animals, especially dogs, bring rewards that go far beyond simple friendship. It was a comfort to have her beside me and she needed walks so I did get more exercise and we stopped to talk with neighbours. It was also satisfying to take care of her, to play with her, groom her and just cuddle. I have plants now in my apartment and actually put bread crusts out for the crows. Not the same.

An early notice: The Northwest Trade Expo is scheduled for May 3 and 4 this year. Both arenas will be utilized again this year. Check with Smithers District Chamber of Commerce, 250-847-5072 or email info@smitherschamber.com for more information and to book your 2019 space.

Smithers Alternative Film Series has an upcoming film Feb. 17: If Beale Street Could Talk. This is based on a novel with the same name by James Baldwin. A story of resilience and perseverance about the ordinary and average underclass as they try to navigate their way through a society that is, at best, indifferent to their place within it. A story of love and injustice that burns with a gentle flame, occasionally blazing into a white heat.

Closing with: imbroglio – an acutely painful or embarrassing misunderstanding, a circumstance or action that offends propriety or established moral conceptions or disgraces those associated with it: scandal. A violently confused or bitterly complicated altercation: embroilment. An intricate or complicated situation (as in a drama or novel). A confused mass.

