Cross Country Ski Club honours Doogan-Smiths

The Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club awarded the Chris Dahlie Memorial Cup to Darlene and Mike Doogan-Smith (Contributed photo)

The Bulkley Valley Cross Country Ski Club has awarded this year’s Chris Dahlie Memorial Cup to Darlene and Mike Doogan-Smith.

The memorial Cup is given annually to someone who promotes the sport by helping to make better facilities, by great personal performance or via leadership in the ski community, in memory of its namesake.

The ski club said the Doogan-Smiths were recognized this year for their more than 25 years of volunteer service to the ski community.

Darlene served as chief of competition for many years and was instrumental in bringing the Western Canadian Championships to the valley. She has also been involved with the school ski program and helped at many races after stepping down as chief.

Mike organized the Bulkley Valley Ski Marathon and the associated dinner for a number of years.

Both Darlene and Mike have volunteered for many, many workbees.