Cops for Cancer ride through Smithers

PHOTOS: The long cancer research fundraising ride across northern B.C. came through Smithers Monday.

The Cops for Cancer Tour de North arrived in Smithers Monday.

Their first stop was at sponsor Canadian Tire, where manager Shane Mooth spoke of the personal effect the disease had on him as he thanked the riders and their supporters.

While they were in town, the riders visited Bulkley Valley Christian School and Muheim Memorial Elementary Tuesday to speak to students.

The group then continued onto Witset for another school visit before arriving in Hazelton Tuesday evening. Then it was another school stop in New Hazelton Wednesday on their way to Gitsegukla, Kitwanga and finally Terrace.

The ride ends on Thursday in Prince Rupert.

Funds raised go 80 per cent to pediatric cancer research, and 20 per cent to Camp Goodtimes.

To donate, visit tourdenorth.ca.