Cops for Cancer cyclists ride 850 km for childhood cancer research, support services

Tour de North participants cycle along Highway 20 in Williams Lake to Canadian Tire Tuesday (Sept. 20) to wrap up their tour. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cheers, hugs and high fives marked the end of the 2022 Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

The tour ended in Williams Lake Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Canadian Tire parking lot.

The tour started Sept. 14 in the Peace Country and saw law enforcement and emergency services personnel ride 850 km across northern B.C. to raise funds to help fight childhood cancer.

“It’s exhilarating,” said participant, Jamie MacPherson, a paramedic in 100 Mile House, of the tour.

MacPherson has taken part in eight tours in the province. This year was the second year she took part in the Tour de North and says she does so “for the kids.”

“Cops for Cancer is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Team members said they had tired legs but also felt “amazing” from the experience, meeting new people and building their team.

The toughest part was hearing some of the stories of what some parents and children facing cancer are going through, they said.

The Tour de North members, whose hometowns stretched from Prince Rupert to Dawson Creek to 100 Mile House, thanked Canadian Tire Williams Lake for their support and sponsorship before it was revealed the group raised $150, 999.88.

Prince Gorge RCMP Sgt. Mike Hacker and Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron provide support during the final leg of the Cops for Cancer Tour de North. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake Canadian Tire owner Michelle Hodgkinson-Kristof accepts a plaque of thanks for the ongoing sponsorship and support of Cops for Cancer Tour de North. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)