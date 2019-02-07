Conjuring up a laugh or two

Brenda’s best way to be this old is sharing chuckles, including a melancholy moment for Bill Goodacre

So, tell me, how are you feeling as far as this aging process is concerned? I am sure you have days like the rest of us when that age-old feeling creeps into our being.

A few more aches and pains, memory not very sharp, more visits to the doctor and of course the proverbial social life that includes birthdays for the aged and funerals for the same. What a deal!

After my falls I did not feel older. Didn’t break anything except my pride. Got over that in a hurry. Now this part might hurt your sensitivities so, look away. I noticed that I had a couple ridges on each of my calves.

Now what, I thought. How do I ask the doctor about this issue. I found out what it was in short order. As you might know I use a pee pot when necessary. The marks on my legs were made from the edge of the pot. Darndest thing!

Next I noticed that I had marks on my ear lobes that looked like they had been folded. Obviously that is not from my pee pot. I notice those marks on ears of other old people.

Having never been this old before I figure the best way to handle it all is to have a bit of a chuckle from time to time. Let me share some quotes from a book titled Age Happens.

“The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly and lie about your age.”

“First you forget names, then you forget faces, then you forget to pull your zipper up, then you forget to pull your zipper down.”

“I used to dread getting older because I thought I would not be able to do all the things I wanted to do, but now that I am older I find I don’t want to do them. “

“Growing old isn’t so bad if you consider the alternative.”

“My health is good; it’s my age that is bad.”

“I’m at the age when my back goes out more than I do.”

This last quote is for Bill Goodacre, who left us this past week. His dedication to his family and our community will be remembered. Through many years Billy and I could could always conjure up a laugh or two.

“Life is full of misery, loneliness and suffering — and it is all over much too soon.” Rest in peace my friend.

Thanks to all of you who were concerned about my falling down here and there. Thanks to those who helped me up, so to speak.

