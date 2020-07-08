Community Coupon books canceled

Fundraiser for the child development centre and hospice society not happening this year

The ribbon is cut at the grand opening of the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre regional headquarters’ in Smithers. Chris Gareau photo

There will be no 2020/2021 Community Spirit Coupon Book.

The annual fundraiser for the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre (BVCDC) and the BV Hospice Society was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The coupon books bring in around $12,000 each year, which is divided between the two organizations.

BVCDC Executive Director Kerri Bassett said the decision was made because of the impacts the pandemic has had on local businesses.

She added that in order to provide the services of the BVCDC and the hospice society, they will be applying for federal and provincial grants.

Chair of the BV Hospice Society Dave Wilford said they do the coupons for three reasons.

“The first is to develop community awareness of our organizations,” he said. “Another is to support community businesses. The third is for fundraising. The BV Hospice Society uses the funds to help cover the salaries for our Hospice and Bereavement Coordinators. These two individuals are key to delivering support to our communities in Smithers, Telkwa and Witset.”

He added they are looking forward to the 2021-22 coupon book and are sorry if the businesses and community members who were looking forward to this year’s coupons are disappointed.