The ribbon is cut at the grand opening of the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre regional headquarters’ in Smithers. Chris Gareau photo

Community Coupon books canceled

Fundraiser for the child development centre and hospice society not happening this year

There will be no 2020/2021 Community Spirit Coupon Book.

The annual fundraiser for the Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre (BVCDC) and the BV Hospice Society was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The coupon books bring in around $12,000 each year, which is divided between the two organizations.

BVCDC Executive Director Kerri Bassett said the decision was made because of the impacts the pandemic has had on local businesses.

She added that in order to provide the services of the BVCDC and the hospice society, they will be applying for federal and provincial grants.

Chair of the BV Hospice Society Dave Wilford said they do the coupons for three reasons.

“The first is to develop community awareness of our organizations,” he said. “Another is to support community businesses. The third is for fundraising. The BV Hospice Society uses the funds to help cover the salaries for our Hospice and Bereavement Coordinators. These two individuals are key to delivering support to our communities in Smithers, Telkwa and Witset.”

He added they are looking forward to the 2021-22 coupon book and are sorry if the businesses and community members who were looking forward to this year’s coupons are disappointed.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Member of the local hospital auxiliary recognized for 50 years of service

Just Posted

‘Small actions inspire big change’: new entrepreneur in Smithers talks zero waste

Emilie Schmidt opened ReJar Zero Waste on July 7

Bottle Depot volume doubles following closure

Judy Hofsink says she’s never seen it so busy

Telkwa Coal aiming for late 2020 or early 2021 submission of environmental assessment

In a virtual open house held on June 17 a number of… Continue reading

Stage at Bovill Square defaced

Town crews cleaned up the graffiti as soon as they were notified.

Thursday’s blackout likely caused by vandalism

Power was out for 10,000 customers from Quick to the Hazeltons for almost 11 hours

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Most Read