Colourful learning

PHOTOS of some fun learning courtesy of the HR MacMillan Space Centre at Smithers library.

PHOTOS of some fun learning courtesy of the HR MacMillan Space Centre at Smithers library.

 

The small robots would have different lights that would flash or they might go in a different direction based on the colored lines that it might run into. Jaimie Purvis with the HR MacMillan Space Centre said he always enjoys coming to Smithers and working with the kids here. The activities focused on STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. (Tom Best photo)

Previous story
Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Just Posted

RCMP ride into equestrian past at Exhibition grounds

PHOTOS and story from the RCMP Musical Ride in Smithers.

More RCMP Musical Ride photos

A second collection fo photos from the RCMP Musical Ride in Smithers.

Smithers lawyer launches jurisdictional challenge of LNG pipeline

If successful the future of the project would be in doubt.

Telkwa pot could supply Saskatchewan

Maple Leaf Green World enters non-binding agreement with potential Saskatchewan cannabis wholesaler

Evacuation order southeast of Bulkley Valley

East end of Nadina Lake ordered evacuated and state of local emergency declared south of Burns Lake.

Real talk: who gets all your rewards points when you die?

From Air Miles to PC points, loyalty programs vary in how to transfer rewards

Order of British Columbia inducts 14 accomplished residents

Politician David Anderson, gardener Brian Minter, educator Mary Kitagawa among recipients

VIDEO: Tornado touches down west of Lake Manitoba

Multiple structures near the rural community of Alonsa, Man., were shredded by the twister

Ontario government to bring back buck a beer by Labour Day: source

Province had buck-a-bottle beer but the Liberal government quietly hiked the minimum price in 2008

Defence never rests for Calgary Stampeders, host struggling B.C. Lions

Bo Levi Mitchell, Stampeder offence may lean a little more on the defence’s contributions Saturday

Cdn, U.S. scientists consider novel plan to save endangered orca on death’s door

J50 is one of just 75 remaining southern resident killer whales from B.C. to California

Smoking can affect breastfeeding habits: study

Exposure to household smoke shortens duration

Jays hammer M’s 7-2 in Seattle

Borucki earns first MLB win for Toronto

Manziel tosses 4 interceptions in dismal CFL debut

QB struggles as Alouettes pounded 50-11 by Ticats

Most Read

  • Colourful learning

    PHOTOS of some fun learning courtesy of the HR MacMillan Space Centre at Smithers library.