Colourful learning

PHOTOS of some fun learning courtesy of the HR MacMillan Space Centre at Smithers library.

The small robots would have different lights that would flash or they might go in a different direction based on the colored lines that it might run into. Jaimie Purvis with the HR MacMillan Space Centre said he always enjoys coming to Smithers and working with the kids here. The activities focused on STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. (Tom Best photo)