CICK co-founder and station manager Glen Ingram beside the railcar that houses the community radio station. The station is pushing their membership drive this year to replace the roof on the car. (Roy Corbett photo)

CICK hopes to replace roof with membership drive

The community radio station acquired the Lions railcar and its 48-year-old roof last year

CICK, Smithers Community Radio is amping up its membership drive this year to raise funds to replace the roof on the old rail car they have called home for the last eight years.

With the dissolution of the Lions Club last year, the radio station acquired the car and its 48-year-old cedar shake roof.

Station manager Glen Ingram explained the roof has significant rot, has become a fire hazard and has numerous leaks and simply needs to be replaced. Furthermore, the station has plans to install an array of solar panels in the future, which requires a fresh start.

The goal for the enhanced membership drive is $3,000 with memberships selling for $20.

To reach the goal, they are really trying to drive home the value CICK brings to the community, Ingram said.

On June 18, hosts will be in the studio doing special programming highlighting the work they do in delivering music, spoken content and news; supporting local artists and youth; and promoting arts and social organizations and causes.

“For those people who appreciate that, they can choose to throw $20 or a donation of whatever they is fit our way and we’ll put it to good use,” Ingram said.

They are also helping to train the next generation of broadcasters and podcasters. Last year, CICK partnered with The Learning Shop in Hazelton and Houston Community Services to set up satellite podcasting studios in those towns.

This year, they’re working with the Smithers Public Library to bring podcasting training to Smithers.

“We know that’s what the kids are doing these days, that’s really where things are gravitating, so helping people to learn how to do podcasts and if that ends up becoming content on CICK that’s even better,” Ingram said.

He also noted they have openings in the schedule for new programmers.

“We’re always looking for people who want to be part of this movement we’re creating in the community,” he said. “We want to represent the community as a whole and for that we need voices.”

In addition to online, supporters can also pick up their memberships in person from 5 to 10 p.m. June 18 when the station will be live on the deck outside the train car.


