Christmas Showcase and Sing-along with Community Band on Dec. 13

The Smithers Community Band has an upcoming Christmas Showcase and Sing-along concert for the community in support of the Bulkley Valley Salvation Army Food Bank.

The event will include a variety of feature performances from Smithers music students, bluegrassy-folk tunes from the Squash Blossoms, choral singing from the Pretenders, and audience participation in Christmas carol sing-alongs with the Smithers Community Band.

It is their first year organizing this event, and are hoping to include other community musicians and dance performers in future years.

This is a family-friendly event taking place Tuesday Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m. at the Della Herman Theatre in Smithers. Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter