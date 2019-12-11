Nadine Cunningham and her five-year-old son Ryker Voss help to sort hampers at the Smithers Community Services Association Christmas food hamper depot. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Christmas Hampers being filled

Program coordinator happy with how things are going so fast

The Smithers Community Services Association Christmas Hamper Program is in full swing.

Program coordinator Anne Harfenist said so everything is on track for a successful campaign.

“It is going fantastically,” she said. “Once we got the depot space, the volunteers came out in full force. Everything is going well, fingers crossed.”

She said if anyone is looking to donate still, the program has a wish list.

“We are always looking for cereal, peanut butter, tuna,” she noted. “We do get a lot of soup and canned vegetables but we can always use more. We could also use more Christmas treats, we have the foods for a Christmas dinner, and we like to add a box of chocolate or candy canes. Everyone else gets it, everyone should be a part of the season.”

She added the Harley Davidson toy run earlier this year helped to kick off the toy donations but more are still needed, especially for older children.

The Smithers library is also currently helping to collect donations.

“We have partnered with Smithers Community Services Association in their holiday food hamper for many years,” said library director Wendy Wright. “We used to call our program Food for Fines and offer to waive patrons’ fines in exchange for donations of food for the hampers. Any fines that people did pay to the library during the food drive were donated to SCSA. Last January, we stopped charging fines so now we just collect food donations for SCSA’s hampers. If people want to make a cash donation to the food drive we will pass that along as well.”

Each year, around 300 hampers go out to families in Telkwa, Smithers and Witset.

The depot is located in the old Work BC building on the corner of Highway 16 and Main Street

Applications for a hamper will be accepted until Fri. Dec 13.

They will be delivered on Dec. 18 in Witset and Dec. 21 in Smithers and Telkwa.

Previous story
Xmas actually does keep the Christ in Christmas

Just Posted

No parole for 12 years for Burns Lake man convicted of second degree murder

Judge said he did not believe Albert Giesbrecht’s claim his gun discharged accidentally

Snowfall warning continues for parts of B.C.’s Interior

First significant snowfall of the season prompts Environment Canada warning

Coastal GasLink receives first delivery of pipe sections

Company expects to begin welding and pipe laying in 2020

Northwest B.C. physician receives Medal of Good Citizenship Award

Dr. Peter Newbery was one of 18 people in B.C. to get provincial recognition

Northern Society for Domestic Peace remembers women killed in Montreal Massacre 30 years ago

Society will hand out 14 red roses, one for each of the victims, to women who stop by office today

B.C. woman charged in connection to stolen vehicle smash-up in Kamloops

Kersten Ina Peters was arrested in the Fraser Valley on Friday, Dec. 6

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Salmonella outbreak in Canada linked to rodents and snakes

92 cases of salmonella across six provinces, including B.C.

Meng Wanzhou wins right to more documents involving arrest at Vancouver airport

Defence lawyers allege the Huawei executive was unlawfully detained, searched and interrogated

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

B.C. family’s ‘Feud’ game-show trip ‘meant to happen’ after father’s death

Atish Ram’s departed father ‘loved game shows’

Most Read