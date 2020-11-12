Nadine Cunningham and her five-year-old son Ryker Voss help to sort hampers at the Smithers Community Services Association Christmas food hamper depot last year. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Nadine Cunningham and her five-year-old son Ryker Voss help to sort hampers at the Smithers Community Services Association Christmas food hamper depot last year. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Christmas hamper program ramps up

Organizers still ironing out details, but the 30-year old tradtion will continue

Preparations for the upcoming Smithers Community Services Association Christmas Hamper Program have begun, but details are still being worked out.

The program has been running for more than 30 years and provides food, the ingredients for a Christmas dinner, toys and books. Each year, around 300 hampers go out, benefiting roughly 1,000 people from Witset to Telkwa. Around 30 per cent of those people are children.

Program coordinator Anne Harfenist said they aren’t sure what this year will look like because of the ongoing health pandemic, but organizers are pushing forward to try and bring some Christmas cheer to those who might not otherwise have any without a hamper.

She is expecting more applications for hampers and less donations to come in.

However, most events that raise money and donations leading up to the Christmas hampers being put together have been cancelled.

“I’m an optimist,” she said, hoping people will still give. “Some people are hurting and they have to take care of themselves. I don’t know if the schools will collect food like they normally do, we don’t know. We will get food and toys to people in need. It might not be as great as previous years but maybe the community will step up and it’ll be phenomenal.”

She added there is still an unknown on how the program will go.

“The Harley owners groups cancelled their toy run, which normally brings in a lot of toys but they decided to give money instead and then Sam Henderson at Eye Candy held a barbecue to bring in toys to help make up for it.

“That is incredibly nice and helps us a lot. So we just don’t know what the balance will be between lost donations and people stepping up.”

COVID safety protocols also mean they will have to use less volunteers and school groups won’t be coming into the depot to help organize.

Organizers are still finalizing the details of the location for the depot, but it normally opens December 1. Hampers this year will go out the weekend before Christmas.

The application process has also changed slightly. Forms can be faxed in and organizers are developing a form for people to text them in. There will also be some way of applying in person but those details are also still being worked out.

Applications will be accepted starting Nov. 16. More information can be found at: www.scsa.ca/programs/other-services/christmas-hampers​

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en artist makes poppies out of birch bark

Just Posted

Field of Memorial Wreaths
Smithers remembers

People gathered virtually and in person for the Legion’s ceremony

Birch poppies
Wet’suwet’en artist makes poppies out of birch bark

Charrine Lace wants to honour Indigenous veterans

A person perished in the cab of semi at the gas station at the junction of Highways 16 and 37 Nov. 7. (Facebook photo)
Unnamed individual perishes in vehicle fire near Hazeltons

Police are not treating the death as suspicious: RCMP spokesperson

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read