Christmas Hamper Program accepting applications

Donations are now being accepted at the depot located on the corner of Main St. and Hwy 16.

The Christmas Hamper Program has begun.

The depot, in the old Work BC building on the corner of Hwy 16 and Main Street is now open and accepting donations. The Smithers Community Services Association has started accepting applications for people who want to receive a hamper.

The program has been running for more than 30 years and provides food, the ingredients for a Christmas dinner, toys and books. Each year, around 300 hampers go out, benefiting about 1,000 people— a third of whom are children.

Program coordinator Anne Harfenist said they are usually in need of canned fruit and toys for older children. She said they are also looking for a few more volunteers.

Christmas hampers will go out on Dec. 21 in the Smithers and Telkwa area and Dec. 18 in Witset.

Applications for a hamper are being accepted at the SCSA’s office on Railway Ave or at the band office in Witset until Dec. 13.