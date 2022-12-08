An owl visited a backyard during last year’s Christmas bird count. This year’s will be held on Dec. 27 2022 (Marisca Bakker photo)

An owl visited a backyard during last year’s Christmas bird count. This year’s will be held on Dec. 27 2022 (Marisca Bakker photo)

Christmas Bird Count

Count will take place on Tuesday, December 27

The Smithers Christmas Bird Count will take place on Tuesday, December 27 from dawn until dusk with possible owling after dark.

To participate, people must register to be assigned an area to count within the official Count Circle. The Smithers Count Circle can be found by searching online for the Christmas Bird Count and typing in BCSM when prompted.

It is important that people be assigned a specific area to avoid people counting the same area as other counters. Please register by contacting the coordinator, Rosamund Pojar at 250-847-9429 or rpojar@gmail.com. Area assignment will be done on a first-come, first-served basis, so register early to get your favourite area.

Please register before December 23.

“We welcome everyone interested in birding from beginners through to experts,” said Pojar. “Beginners can be placed with an experienced birder. We also encourage feeder watchers, but please let us know ahead of time where your feeder is located so our counters can coordinate with you.”

Participants are asked to report any bird species seen (or heard) in the circle during the three days before and three days after the official count day. This is known as Count Week. The names of birds seen during Count Week but not on Count Day can be included. Submit all counts to the coordinator.

For more information about the Christmas Bird Count, see The Nature Nut column on Page A12.

