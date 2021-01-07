Christmas bird count highlighted by six owl species

Birders counted 52 species and 6,524 individuals during count week from Dec. 24 to 30

The Smithers Christmas Bird Count has been described by some as one of the most enjoyable we have had.

The weather on Dec. 27 was mild (around -2C), although visibility in places was limited by fog and light snow. Nevertheless, 57 people in 26 parties ventured out into the outdoors to count the birds in the field and an additional six birders watched their feeders. The total number of birds counted with the Smithers Bird Count Circle was 6,524.

The variety of bird species seen or heard (52) was very exciting.

Seeing or hearing five different owl species on the count day and another during count week was a real highlight for many people.

Pygmy Owls were the most abundant and Sawhet Owls were seen or heard for only the second time on our counts.

Bufflehead ducks were seen for the very first time and it was unusual to see Ring-necked, Northern Pintails on count day and some swans flying over during count week.

Other unusual species were Gray-crowned Rosy Finches and American Tree Sparrows. It was nice to see unusually high numbers of Dark-eyed Juncos and Black-billed Magpies and a Golden Eagle for the second year in a row.

The prize for the largest number of any one species goes to Pine Siskins.

Birds reported for Count Week were Trumpeter Swan, Barred Owl, Rock Pigeon, Varied Thrush and Brown Creeper.

Please report any species seen during Count Week (Dec 24-Dec 30) but not on the following list to 250-847-9429.

On behalf of the Bulkley Valley Naturalists we thank all who participated.

Bird Species Numbers

Bird Species Numbers Mallard 9 Common Goldeneye 12 Ring-necked Duck 6 Bufflehead 2 Northern Pintail 4 Ruffed Grouse 12 Spruce Grouse 2 White-tailed Ptarmigan 1 Ptarmigan sp. 2 Golden Eagle 1 Bald Eagle adult 32 Bald eagle immature 22 Bald Eagle unknown 18 Sharp-shinned Hawk 2 Merlin 3 American Kestrel 1 Eurasian Collared Dove 2 Northern Hawk Owl 3 Northern Pygmy Owl 9 Northern Saw-whet Owl 2 Great – Gray Owl 2 Short-eared Owl 4 Downy Woodpecker 36 Hairy Woodpecker 34 American Three-toed WP 4 Pileated Woodpecker 1 Northern Flicker 17 Woodpecker sp. 4 Northern Shrike 7 Canada Jay 25 Steller’s Jay 26 Black Billed Magpie 36 Clark’s Nutcracker 5 American Crow 379 Common Raven 460 Black-capped Chickadee 954 Mountain Chickadee 25 Chestnut-backed Chickadee 8 Boreal Chickadee 3 Red-breasted Nuthatch 61 Golden-crowned Kinglet 3 American Robin 12 European Starling 210 Bohemian Waxwing 204 Dark-eyed Junco 148 Song Sparrow 10 American Tree Sparrow 2 Brewer’s Blackbird 325 Pine Grosbeak 555 Red Crossbill 1 White-winged Crossbill 404 Crossbill sp. 44 Common Redpoll 204 Pine Siskin 1947 Gray-crowned Rosy Finch 12 Evening Grosbeak 82 House Sparrow 125