Christian school annual Hwy 16 clean-up set for May 6

Bulkley Valley Christian School students comb the ditches beside Hwy 16 between Telkwa and Evelyn for debris left behind by melted snow during their annual Litter-athon. (Contributed photo)

The Highway 16 corridor between Telkwa and Evelyn will receive a much-needed facelift on Thursday, May 6 when BVCS students step into their annual full-day Litter-a-thon highway clean-up.

Armed with gloves, bags and sunshine (hopefully), students in grades 7 through 12 will spread out across both sides of the highway collecting and bagging the winter’s litter.

In cooperation with Dawson Road Maintenance, the students’ efforts to clean up the visual environment have been much appreciated by Bulkley Valley residents for more than 30 years. It’s an expression of community and environmental care… and an important student fundraising opportunity.

Each year, local businesses, families and individuals support this important initiative by making tax-deductible sponsorship donations.

Sponsorship proceeds from the Litter-a-thon are directed to student accounts. From these accounts, students pay for extra-curricular fees (such as athletic team fees), course activities (such as travel costs related to various school trips) and more.

Students may not withdraw or use these proceeds in any capacity outside of school-based initiatives throughout their high school years.

Through an encompassing safety plan (which includes COVID protocols) that is shared with and involves other agencies, this event prioritizes student safety.

BVCS is grateful to have the involvement of Dawson Road Maintenance as well as the input of the Ministry of Transportation, the Town of Smithers and the Smithers RCMP detachment.

BVCS urges travellers to exercise additional caution while driving Highway 16 on Thursday, May 6.



