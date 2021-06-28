Cemetery Walk on July 1 in Smithers. (Photo by Alex Bruell)

Cemetery Walk on July 1 in Smithers. (Photo by Alex Bruell)

Cemetery Walk in Smithers July 1, at 11 am and 2 pm

Cemetery Walk in Smithers July 1 offered

If you’ve never had the chance to attend one of the BV Museum’s annual cemetery walks, this is your chance.

On July 1, from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the BV Museum is hosting a special edition of their cemetery walk, featuring some of the curator’s favourite stories from past walks.

This is a free event. Remember to dress for the weather, bring water, and be prepared for uneven ground.

While the museum staff loves dogs, they are unfortunately not allowed on the cemetery grounds, so please leave canine friends at home.

The cemetery address is 1958 Dominion Street, Smithers.

Donations in support of museum events and activities are appreciated.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A personal medicinal search births a new food business

Just Posted

A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul's Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)
RCMP investigating suspicious church fire in northwest B.C.

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Skeena B.C. Liberal MLA Ellis Ross at a gathering in Terrace on June 21. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled, instead focus on uniting: Indigenous MLA Ellis Ross

High temperatures are expected in the Northwest for next few days and Northern Health is warning people to stay safe. (File photo)
Northern Health issues guidelines ahead of expected heat wave