Cemetery Walk in Smithers July 1, at 11 am and 2 pm

Cemetery Walk on July 1 in Smithers. (Photo by Alex Bruell)

If you’ve never had the chance to attend one of the BV Museum’s annual cemetery walks, this is your chance.

On July 1, from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., the BV Museum is hosting a special edition of their cemetery walk, featuring some of the curator’s favourite stories from past walks.

This is a free event. Remember to dress for the weather, bring water, and be prepared for uneven ground.

While the museum staff loves dogs, they are unfortunately not allowed on the cemetery grounds, so please leave canine friends at home.

The cemetery address is 1958 Dominion Street, Smithers.

Donations in support of museum events and activities are appreciated.



