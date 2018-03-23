Calling out phone use

Brenda is getting used to phones treated like an appendage, but she doesn’t have to like it.

Brenda Mallory

Are we losing something?

I come to this question after having a pleasant coffee gathering with friends in a Smithers cafe. My small group of older folks had a lively conversation. Face to face as it happens. Down the way from our group was a gathering of younger people. Each person had one of those phone things that would be stared at the whole time. Every once in awhile someone would show another what they had. I actually started to think they were sending a message to another person at the table. You think?

I know those phones are a sign of the times but for the life of me I am not sure how human contact will be in years to come.

I walked the dogs today taking time to think of all the interesting people I have met many years ago. I recall going to the Red Bird Cafe in Port Alberni. I would go with my dad. I would have milk, he would have coffee and of course a big hunk of homemade pie would be in order. Before we would leave my Dad would break into song singing O Come, All Ye Faithful. He needed to do a couple more haircuts in his shop.

During my time living in Vancouver during the ‘60s, a gathering of folks for coffee in a hippy area in a few blocks near UBC was a good experience. Saturday morning would bring a variety of students to a booth. Discussions would be about politics, books and where to buy pot. We would always get a kick out of the pie under the plastic dome cover. We were sure the same piece of pie had been there for a long time. Probably not.

Many years later Al and I moved to Atlin. Coffee time was at the Pine Creek Cafe. Mining of course was a big topic. Back then I had started to broadcast for CBC out of Whitehorse. I remember an old sourdough saying, “At least we can shut off the radio.” I guess that was kind of funny. It wasn’t a text message, but a face to face comment.

How have the topics changed after all those years? Now our smattering of different aged people begin the conversation with the weather, road conditions, dogs, wild critters, money, politics, grandchildren, doctor appointments, blood tests, etc. If anyone has died we cover that as well. This again is a face to face conversation. Kind of like human contact. None of us have to check our phone or look up something. We just have a friendly conversation, drink our coffee, then shuffle away until we meet again. Unique isn’t it?

I know I will have to get used to this time in my life when many use the phone like a third appendage. It doesn’t mean I have to like it.

I know about now you have an opinion dealing with this week’s topic. Give me a call at 250-846-5095 or just email to mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Shining daylight on planning for a stand-by-the-garden supper

Just Posted

Bigger and safer bridge to be built across the Nass

New two-lane bridge will be safer and be able to accommodate heavier commercial vehicles.

BVSD 54 superintendent responds to video threat

BVSD 54 sent out letter to parents after Smithers RCMP investigated threatening video posted online.

Snowfall warning in effect

A snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is in effect with high winds.

B.C.’s resident sustenance hunters pushed aside for trophy hunt

Northwest Fish Wildlife Conservation Association says new proposed regulation hurts moose population

Students survey Smithers on plastic use

How many plastic bags do you have stuffed in your closets and drawers at home?

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Fat joke on B.C. school’s sign not appropriate, woman says

Surrey mother says weight issues are no laughing matter

McMaster out, Bolton in as Trump’s national security adviser

President Donald is replacing National security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton

Two killed, dozen hurt in French supermarket hostage-taking

French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation into the shooting of a police officer in southern France

Most Read