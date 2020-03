(Marisca Bakker photo) The Bulkley Valley Christian School held their annual bazaar on Saturday. The evening of games, a bake sale, silent and live auctions raised money for the school. (Marisca Bakker photo)

By Marisca Bakker

BVCS hosts afternoon and evening of fun, food and games to raise funds for the school.

fundraising