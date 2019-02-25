BVCF giving to your Community

The purpose of the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation (BCVF) is to create opportunities for donors to support local initiatives, organizations and individuals to improve the quality of life throughout our communities. Founded almost three decades ago we have steadily grown our assets and grant making. Our dedicated team governs grants, award programs, investing and outreach.

The BVCF provides grants for projects in many fields of interest: Community, culture, fine arts, education, social and family, sports and recreation, youth and health. In 2018 we granted over $30,000 to local non-profit organizations. Notably this year thanks to a bequest by the late Mr. F. Pfeiffer we are now able to greatly expand our scholarship and learning awards program for the foreseeable future.

Our board of directors: many thanks to Sean Mitchell and Kate Daniels-Howard, who retired from the board in 2018 but continue to assist. Current directors are Colleen Burns, Mike Doogan-Smith, Jill Dunbar, Ryan Hill, John Howard, Dee McRae, Charlie Stam and Jackie Wheatley. Deb Camenzind provides administrative services.

This last Tuesday the BVCF gathered this year’s recipients together at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge to distribute this year’s grants and to allow for informal socializing and discussion.

Here are where some of the current grants have gone to:

BV Gymnastics Association – for equipment revitalization, BV Museum – regional workshop, BV Regional Pool – for their affordable recreation program and Adaptive Aquatics program (McEwen Fund), BV Research Center – towards the Augmented Reality Sandbox and Seminar Series, Canadian Ski Patrol – for radios and first aid equipment, Groundbreakers – for their Kids Dig Food Camp, Hazelton Gun Club – to help supply safety fencing and signage, HOPE Air – providing medical flights, Horse Touching Hearts – to procure a Surcingle for adaptive riding, Houston Youth Committee – to help build an outdoor rink, Kispiox Community Centre Association – towards their Winterfest project, Misty River Arts Council – to help buy recording studio equipment, 1st Smithers Scouts – towards a laptop, projector and printer, and the Skeena Supported Employment – for new flooring for their bakery.

In addition, the BVCF has committed funds each year for the next three to the new Smithers Library/Gallery/cenotaph project.

If your group or organization have a project that you are looking to get off the ground or complete, if you and your family are wanting to give a lasting legacy back to your community, please contact us at the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation for more information and ideas on how you can help us build better communities. See bvcf.ca.

–Submitted by the BVCF.