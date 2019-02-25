BVCF giving to your Community

Bulkley Valley Community Foundation celebrates giving $30,000 in one year

Some of the many 2019 Bulkley Valley Community Foundation grant recipients. (Grant Harris photo)

The purpose of the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation (BCVF) is to create opportunities for donors to support local initiatives, organizations and individuals to improve the quality of life throughout our communities. Founded almost three decades ago we have steadily grown our assets and grant making. Our dedicated team governs grants, award programs, investing and outreach.

The BVCF provides grants for projects in many fields of interest: Community, culture, fine arts, education, social and family, sports and recreation, youth and health. In 2018 we granted over $30,000 to local non-profit organizations. Notably this year thanks to a bequest by the late Mr. F. Pfeiffer we are now able to greatly expand our scholarship and learning awards program for the foreseeable future.

Our board of directors: many thanks to Sean Mitchell and Kate Daniels-Howard, who retired from the board in 2018 but continue to assist. Current directors are Colleen Burns, Mike Doogan-Smith, Jill Dunbar, Ryan Hill, John Howard, Dee McRae, Charlie Stam and Jackie Wheatley. Deb Camenzind provides administrative services.

This last Tuesday the BVCF gathered this year’s recipients together at the Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge to distribute this year’s grants and to allow for informal socializing and discussion.

Here are where some of the current grants have gone to:

BV Gymnastics Association – for equipment revitalization, BV Museum – regional workshop, BV Regional Pool – for their affordable recreation program and Adaptive Aquatics program (McEwen Fund), BV Research Center – towards the Augmented Reality Sandbox and Seminar Series, Canadian Ski Patrol – for radios and first aid equipment, Groundbreakers – for their Kids Dig Food Camp, Hazelton Gun Club – to help supply safety fencing and signage, HOPE Air – providing medical flights, Horse Touching Hearts – to procure a Surcingle for adaptive riding, Houston Youth Committee – to help build an outdoor rink, Kispiox Community Centre Association – towards their Winterfest project, Misty River Arts Council – to help buy recording studio equipment, 1st Smithers Scouts – towards a laptop, projector and printer, and the Skeena Supported Employment – for new flooring for their bakery.

In addition, the BVCF has committed funds each year for the next three to the new Smithers Library/Gallery/cenotaph project.

If your group or organization have a project that you are looking to get off the ground or complete, if you and your family are wanting to give a lasting legacy back to your community, please contact us at the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation for more information and ideas on how you can help us build better communities. See bvcf.ca.

–Submitted by the BVCF.

Previous story
Wanted: Reports of dead bats and of bats flying during winter

Just Posted

WorkBC services will continue in Smithers

The Province has selected Kopar to provide employment services as of April 1.

BVCF giving to your Community

Bulkley Valley Community Foundation celebrates giving $30,000 in one year

Trying to open the door on Smithers pot retail

Three Bulkley Valley men look to open Smithers’ first cannabis store on Main Street.

Broken axle caused New Hazelton train derailment: TSB

It could happen again without a different way to inspect trains

Train hits grader near Quick

The collision put the driver in critical condition. GoFundMe page raises over $10,000.

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Human remains found at scene of fire near Tofino

The remains were discovered as officials were investigating a structure fire in Warn Bay

Mortgage test, high supply to cool B.C. housing prices in 2019, report says

The BC Real Estate Association says new lending rules are still affecting buyers

Harrison Hot Springs Resort pools reopen after Fraser Health closure

The closure came after complaints from people who got rashes after using the pool

Kids behind phony radio call in Campbell River get a talking to

Appeal galvanized RCMP and media in attempt to locate the emergency

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Most Read