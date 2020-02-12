BV Kinsmen to fly their flag on club’s centennial anniversary

Telkwa council grants club’s request to proclaim Kin Week and fly their flag on Feb. 20

The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen will be joining other Kin organizations in a Canada wide flag raising and proclaimation ceremony on Feb. 20 after Telkwa Council gave them the green light to do so.

Members of the local service club organization made a presentation to council at their last regular meeting asking them to fly their flag on the Kin Canada Centennial Anniversary as well as proclaim February 16-22 as Kin Canada Week.

Local club District Governor Lonny Wiebe said the club was founded on Feb 20 1920.

“Over this time, more than a $1 billion has been raised and donated to Canadian causes, communities and individuals across Canada. Also, the Kinsmen forged a partnership with Cystic Fibrosis Canada in 1964 and since that partnership, almost $50 million raised for finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. In addition to these significant contributions throughout Canada, local clubs such as the Bulkley Valley Kinsmen have provided significant contributions through community involvement and monetary support,” he added.

“BV Kinsmen has a longstanding history in Telkwa through their various donations and involvement including the Telkwa BBQ and Derby which is one of, if not the longest running event in BC right now. Telkwa has been a big supporter of the Kinsmen, this being the 100th year in existence for our association, we are seeking councils approval to participate in this national raise the flag initiative.”

Councillor Leroy Dekens was in support of the club’s requests.

“I’m a life long member, 25 years with the Kinsmen,” he said. “I’m a huge supporter of the Kinsmen. They have done a lot of good, a lot of the people in our community have helped us a great deal with the Kinsmen.”

Council had some questions about where to raise the flag, with councillors noting there are a couple of options including at the senior’s centre and just outside the village office.

Councilor Rick also asked if council had a policy on requests like this.

“It is important that we have some kind of consensus when it comes to that. Not that I’m against doing it but it is important we have a level playing field or have a way of dealing with requests when they come in,” he asked.

Dekens explained they do have a policy proclamation and this request fails with the perimeters.

Councilor Meerdink made the motion to fly their flag on Feb. 20 and proclaim that week as Kin Canada week. Councilor Fuerst seconded it. The flag will fly at the flag site across from the Village office.

