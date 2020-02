The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen joined other Kin organizations across Canada for a flag raising and proclaimation ceremony on Feb. 20. Kin Canada is celebrating its Centennial Anniversary this year. (Marisca Bakker photo)

By Marisca Bakker

Kin Canada is celebrating its Centennial Anniversary this year.

