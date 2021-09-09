BV Kinsmen host 109th annual Labour Day fun

Telkwa BBQ, Demolition Derby, and Ball Tournament Fun over Labour Day weekend

The kids even got to give the Derby a try. (Facebook photo)

BBQ Beef is in the firepits. This carries on a 109-year tradition of Labour Day fun and activities put on by the BV Kinsmen. (Facebook photo)

Tending the fire pits. Kinsmen keep a watchful eye over the Beef. (Facebook photo)

Demolition Derby fun on Saturday Sept. 5. (Facebook photo)

On two wheels counts as still going! Demo Derby action in Telkwa over Labour Day weekend. (Facebook photo)

Demo Derby fun over Labour Day weekend in Telkwa. (Facebook photo)

A pint-size pile up during the fun at the Demolition Derby in Telkwa over Labour Day weekend. (Facebook photo)

Softball Tournament action on Saturday, Sept. 4 at the Telkwa BBQ.

By Deb Meissner

