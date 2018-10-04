Graham Chittenden performing at Just for Laughs in Toronto. Graham Chittenden Facebook

BV Health Care & Hospital Fundraising Gala raises $55,000

Comedian Graham Chittenden performed at the event that raised money for Bulkley Lodge.

This year’s Bulkley Valley Health Care & Hospital Fundraising Gala raised an estimated $55,000, foundation executive director Laurel Menzel said.

“Really, really amazing for a one-night event in a small town but I continue to be surprised and delighted every year as it happens,” Menzel said.

Comedian Graham Chittenden performed at the event.

Proceeds from the shopping spring raffle will go towards equipment for Bulkley Lodge.

“A huge thank-you to everyone who sponsored and who came out and made a contribution,” Menzel said. “It all matters and we’re using every dollar of that to make improvements to health care in our community.”

