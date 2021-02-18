BV Concert Association presents Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg

Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg performs in Body Parts, a film about the ever-changing nature of creating art during a pandemic. (Screen shot)

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) is presenting another virtual event for the community tomorrow evening.

A live screening of Body Parts, a solo performance by Vancouver-based artist Tara Cheyenne Friedenberg will air on Zoom starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb.19.

“Despite continued COVID-19 restrictions, the BVCA is committed to sharing art and performance with our local community, and has developed virtual programming this year,” said Miriam Colvin, BVCA artistic director. “Body Parts is fitting for this format, as it is a performance that was created within the confines of the pandemic restrictions and is designed to be shared with virtual audiences.”

From a press release:

“In Body Parts, Tara tries to perform her show but gets comically side-tracked by her own body issues and the absurdity of performing virtually. Part stand-up comedy, part Greek tragedy, part performance art, part contemporary dance, the solo is the result of the ever-changing nature of creating art during a global pandemic and our inability to talk about our bodies. Tara invites the audience to engage with her from the other side of the screen, creating a feeling of personal connection with the content, despite the physical separation of audience and performer.”

Although the performance itself is a film, there will be a live element to the event.

“Although we are going online, we are still inviting interaction with our community. We begin with a live introduction, then we watch the Body Parts film together, then we will talk with the artists. Tara is wickedly funny and insightful. I am looking forward to hearing her talk about her work,” Colvin said

Body Parts is a free event. To register, visit: www.bvca.me

